5 jaw exercises for better facial fitness
What's the story
As people increasingly look for non-invasive ways to enhance their appearance, facial fitness is becoming a trend.
Jaw exercises can tone facial muscles, define your jawline, and may even relieve tension.
The exercises are easy to do and can be added to your daily routine without much trouble.
Here are five highly-effective jaw exercises that can give you better facial fitness.
Lift 1
Chin lifts for toning
Chin lifts target the muscles of the neck and jaw region.
To do this exercise, stand or sit with a straight back.
Tilt your head back till you're staring at the ceiling, then pucker your lips as if to try and kiss the ceiling.
Hold for five seconds before relaxing.
Repeat this exercise 10 times to tone and strengthen the jawline.
Release 1
Jaw release exercise
The jaw release exercise helps in defining the jawline and relieving tension in facial muscles.
Start by sitting or standing with a straight spine.
Move your lower lip over your upper lip while keeping your mouth closed, then open your mouth wide as if yawning slowly.
Hold this position for five seconds before closing the mouth again.
Do ten repetitions of this exercise daily.
Curl-up 1
Neck curl-up routine
Neck curl-ups target the strengthening of neck muscles, which lend a defined jawline look.
Lie down on a flat surface, knees bent, feet flat on the ground.
Place one hand behind your head for support and lift only the head off the ground towards your chest, without moving shoulders or torso,
hold briefly before lowering back down gently—repeat 10 times per session.
Stretch 1
Tongue stretch technique
The tongue stretch technique helps in reducing double chin by specifically focusing on the muscles around the chin area.
If done regularly over a period of time, the results are visible after a few weeks.
How to do it? Stretch your tongue outwards and hold the position, this way you are engaging the muscles and strengthening them to improve facial appearance without going under the knife.