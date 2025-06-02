How to style a scarf for any occasion
Scarves are every fashionista's staple, combining style with utility.
Celebrities are at the forefront of the trend with their own unique ways to wear a scarf, turning an ordinary accessory into a statement.
These tricks, perfect for any occasion, can make your look instantly stylish.
Here's a guide of celebrity-inspired scarf wraps to upgrade your wardrobe without any effort.
Loop style
The classic loop
The classic loop is another timeless technique many celebs love for its simplicity and elegance.
Fold the scarf in half and drape it around your neck to get this look.
Pull the loose ends through the loop the fold created and adjust as necessary for comfort and style.
The method works well with both lightweight and heavier scarves making it versatile for seasons.
Drape style
The effortless drape
The effortless drape is ideal for those who like a more laid-back look.
Just place the scarf around your neck without tying or looping it.
Let one end hang longer than the other to create an asymmetrical effect which adds interest to your outfit.
This technique works best for flaunting scarves with complicated patterns or loud colors.
Belted style
The belted wrap
For a chic twist on traditional scarf wearing, try the belted wrap technique sported by many fashion-forward celebrities.
Just drape the scarf over your shoulders like a shawl and secure it at your waist with a belt.
Not only does it keep you warm, it also accentuates your silhouette, adding structure to flowy outfits or oversized tops.
Headscarf style
The headscarf twist
The headscarf twist provides an elegant way to incorporate scarves into hairstyles, just like old Hollywood glamour seen on various stars today.
Simply fold the scarf into a triangle and place it over your head with the point at the back. Tie under the chin or nape depending on preference.
Tuck in loose ends neatly underneath fabric folds if desired—perfectly complementing updos or loose waves alike!