What's the story

Pomegranates are the perfect fruit to add a burst of flavor and color to your dishes.

Loaded with juicy seeds, they are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, and make for a healthy addition to meals.

Be it salads or desserts, pomegranates can be used in the most amazing ways to amp up the taste and nutritional value of your dishes.

Here are delightful recipes that use this vibrant fruit.