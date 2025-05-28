Sweet and savory: Must-try pomegranate recipes
Pomegranates are the perfect fruit to add a burst of flavor and color to your dishes.
Loaded with juicy seeds, they are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, and make for a healthy addition to meals.
Be it salads or desserts, pomegranates can be used in the most amazing ways to amp up the taste and nutritional value of your dishes.
Here are delightful recipes that use this vibrant fruit.
Fresh mix
Pomegranate salad with feta
This salad is a perfect blend of sweetness and tanginess, thanks to pomegranate seeds and feta cheese.
Toss together some fresh greens (spinach or arugula) and sliced cucumbers, and top with pomegranate seeds. Add crumbled feta cheese for creaminess.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for dressing. This refreshing salad is best enjoyed as a light lunch or side dish.
Nutritious bowl
Pomegranate quinoa bowl
A quinoa bowl with pomegranates makes for a nutritious meal loaded with protein and fiber.
Cook quinoa according to package instructions, and then toss it with some chopped veggies (like bell peppers and cherry tomatoes).
Add pomegranate seeds for the sweetness and crunch. Top it all off with avocado slices for creaminess, and dress lightly with balsamic vinaigrette.
Sweet layers
Pomegranate yogurt parfait
For a simple yet delicious dessert/breakfast option, try layering yogurt with granola and pomegranate seeds in a glass jar or bowl.
Start by adding yogurt at the bottom, followed by granola for crunchiness, then sprinkle some pomegranate seeds on top.
Repeat the layers until you reach the top of your container.
Flavorful coating
Pomegranate glazed tofu
Press tofu blocks before cubing them; pan-fry until golden.
Keep aside and prepare a glaze by reducing pomegranate juice with honey (or maple syrup) and soy sauce on medium heat until thick.
Coat tofu evenly in the glaze, and serve.
This makes for a flavorful, satisfying main course without meat.