Broccoli lovers, you must try these recipes
What's the story
Broccoli, the nutrient-rich vegetable, is entering Indian kitchens as a key ingredient in the snack.
Famous for its health benefits, broccoli is being creatively used in traditional and modern recipes.
These snacks not only offer a unique taste but also essential nutrients.
From pakoras to tikkis, broccoli-based snacks are changing the taste palate of many food enthusiasts. They are excited to try healthier options without compromising on flavor.
Crispy bites
Broccoli pakoras: A crispy delight
Broccoli pakoras are becoming a popular crispy snack option.
Coated in chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until golden brown, these florets provide a delightful crunch.
You can season them with spices such as cumin and coriander for added flavor.
Served with mint chutney or tamarind sauce, broccoli pakoras make for an appetizing starter or tea-time snack.
Nutritious patties
Broccoli tikkis: A nutritious twist
Broccoli tikkis are yet another innovative way to devour this healthy vegetable.
These patties are made by mixing mashed potatoes with finely chopped broccoli and spices like ginger and green chilies.
Shallow-fried until crisp from outside, they make a nutritious alternative to regular potato tikkis.
Perfect as an appetizer or side dish, they can be served with yogurt dip or tomato ketchup.
Stuffed bread
Broccoli parathas: A wholesome meal
If you want a wholesome meal, add finely grated broccoli into whole wheat dough to prepare broccoli parathas.
Seasoned with spices like ajwain, red chili powder, these stuffed flatbreads are cooked on a griddle till golden brown.
Enjoy them with pickle or curd for breakfast or lunch, and you'll have both taste and nutrition in every bite.
Tangy snack
Broccoli chaat: A tangy treat
For those who love tangy flavors, broccoli chaat is an exciting choice.
The snack consists of tossing steamed broccoli florets with diced tomatoes, onions, coriander leaves, lemon juice, and chaat masala.
The final result is a refreshing mix of textures and flavors that tantalizes the taste buds while offering health benefits from fresh vegetables.
Snack tips
Tips for making perfect broccoli snacks
When making broccoli-based snacks at home, always wash the vegetable thoroughly before using it to remove dirt or pesticides.
For recipes that require steaming/boiling broccoli beforehand like chaat, ensure it has some crunch by not overcooking it. This also helps preserve its nutritional value.
Adjust seasoning according to taste. Remember, a balance between spice levels enhances the overall flavor profile effectively.