Broccoli, the nutrient-rich vegetable, is entering Indian kitchens as a key ingredient in the snack.

Famous for its health benefits, broccoli is being creatively used in traditional and modern recipes.

These snacks not only offer a unique taste but also essential nutrients.

From pakoras to tikkis, broccoli-based snacks are changing the taste palate of many food enthusiasts. They are excited to try healthier options without compromising on flavor.