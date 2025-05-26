How to cook with saffron: 5 tasty ideas
What's the story
Saffron, with its glorious color and illustrious smell, is a coveted spice used in multiple cuisines across the globe. Its distinctive flavor can make a regular dish amazing.
Here are five drool-worthy recipes that use saffron to prepare something special.
Each of these recipes proves the versatility of this spice, adding a delicious twist to regular dishes.
So, let's get started!
Risotto
Saffron-infused risotto delight
Start by sauteing onions in olive oil till they're translucent.
Add Arborio rice, toasting it briefly.
Then, pour in vegetable broth infused with saffron threads, stirring till the rice is al dente.
Finish with grated Parmesan and a bit of butter for creaminess.
This risotto pairs beautifully with roasted vegetables or a crisp salad.
Rice pilaf
Fragrant saffron rice pilaf
Saffron rice pilaf is a fragrant side dish that goes well with many mains.
Rinse basmati rice in cold water until it runs clear. Heat ghee in a pot and saute onions till golden brown.
Add rinsed rice, saffron threads soaked in warm water, cinnamon sticks, and cardamom pods.
Pour vegetable broth and bring to boil. Simmer on low heat till liquid's absorbed and rice's fluffy.
Pasta sauce
Creamy saffron pasta sauce
A creamy saffron pasta sauce makes any pasta dish classy without overpowering flavors.
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat and stir in flour to make a roux; gradually whisk in milk while cooking until slightly thickened before adding heavy cream colored with saffron's golden hue along with salt, pepper seasoning to taste!
Toss cooked pasta into this luxurious sauce, garnished with freshly chopped parsley, and serve immediately to enjoy every bite!
Vegetable curry
Exotic saffron vegetable curry
Start by heating coconut oil in a skillet. Saute diced onions, garlic, and ginger paste until fragrant.
Add mixed vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and peas. Cook for a bit, then pour in coconut milk seasoned with turmeric, cumin and coriander powder.
Stir well and simmer gently for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with crushed dried red chilies and garnish with cilantro leaves.
Serve hot with steamed jasmine or basmati rice and naan bread if desired.
Milk pudding
Sweet saffron milk pudding
Sweeten your meal's end with kheer, a traditional Indian dessert.
Boil whole milk till it's halved in volume, stirring to avoid sticking. Then mix in sugar and cook for 10 more minutes.
Enhance with saffron, cardamom, nuts, and raisins for a luxurious touch.
Cool slightly, chill in bowls, and top with almonds, pistachios, and optional honey for a delightful finish.