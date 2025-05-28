You'll love these celery recipes!
What's the story
Celery is a multipurpose vegetable that lends a refreshing crunch and subtle taste to a range of dishes.
Popular for its health benefits, celery is low in calories and high in fiber, making it a great addition to any meal.
Be it for enhancing your salads or making a unique soup, these celery-infused recipes will satiate your taste buds and motivate you to use this nutritious vegetable in your cooking routine.
Fresh combo
Celery and apple salad delight
This salad combines the crispiness of celery with the sweetness of apples for a refreshing dish.
Thinly slice two stalks of celery and one apple and toss them together with a handful of walnuts.
Add a dressing from lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper for extra flavor.
This salad is perfect as a light lunch or as an accompaniment to your main course.
Comfort Bowl
Creamy celery soup
A creamy celery soup can be comforting and healthy at the same time.
Begin by sauteing chopped onions and garlic in olive oil till soft.
Add sliced celery stalks along with vegetable broth and simmer till the veggies are tender.
Blend till smooth before stirring in some cream or milk for richness.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried celery with tofu
For a quick stir-fry dish, pair sliced celery with tofu cubes for a protein-rich meal.
Heat some sesame oil in a pan, add minced garlic and then tofu cubes until golden brown on all sides.
Toss in sliced celery along with soy sauce and cook until just tender but still crisp.
Green twist
Celery pesto pasta
Give your pasta night an upgrade by adding homemade celery pesto sauce to it!
Blend fresh basil and chopped celery leaves (from about three stalks) with pine nuts or walnuts, adding Parmesan cheese and slowly drizzling in olive oil until the desired consistency is reached.
Season to taste and toss with cooked pasta for a vibrant green sauce.
Oven treat
Roasted celery sticks
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of veggies.
Cut a few celery sticks lengthwise into pieces. Drizzle lightly with olive oil and season generously with sea salt and black pepper.
Place on a baking sheet, spaced apart, and roast in a pre-heated oven at 200-degree Celsius for about 25 minutes, turning once for even browning.
Serve hot off the tray with your favorite dip, hummus or tzatziki.