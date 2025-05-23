Must-try breakfasts from Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh, situated in the heart of India, boasts a rich culinary heritage that is a reflection of its diverse culture and history.
The state's cuisine is characterized by unique flavors and traditional recipes that have been passed down generations.
Starting your day with dishes hailing from this region can be truly delightful, offering a perfect blend of taste and nutrition.
Here are some exquisite breakfast options from Madhya Pradesh that you could try.
Poha
Poha: A light breakfast delight
Poha is a popular breakfast dish made from flattened rice, seasoned with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies.
It is often garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with lemon wedges for added flavor.
This dish is light yet filling, making it an ideal choice for those looking to start their day on a healthy note.
Poha is not only easy to prepare but also provides essential nutrients needed for the morning.
Jalebi
Jalebi: Sweet morning treat
Jalebi is a sweet treat that is commonly enjoyed as part of breakfast in Madhya Pradesh.
Deep-fried batter in circular shapes are soaked in sugar syrup to make jalebis that are crispy from outside and juicy from within.
They are served hot and can be eaten with poha or on their own as a sugary indulgence to kick-start your day.
Sabudana khichdi
Sabudana khichdi: Nutritious tapioca dish
Sabudana khichdi is another popular breakfast option. Made from tapioca pearls, this dish is cooked with peanuts, potatoes, and mild spices.
It is especially favored during fasting periods due to its high energy content and easy digestibility.
The combination of ingredients provides carbohydrates, proteins, and fats necessary for maintaining energy levels throughout the morning.
Bhutte ka kees
Bhutte ka kees: Corn-based specialty
Bhutte ka kees is a rare corn-based dish that hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Grated corn kernels are cooked with spices such as cumin seeds, turmeric powder, green chilies, milk or cream till thick.
Texture-wise, it resembles porridge/pudding but is savory not sweet, flavor profile-wise.
This wholesome meal is both taste and nutrition satisfying, thanks largely to vitamins and minerals naturally occurring in maize itself.