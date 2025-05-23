Word of the Day: Sparse
What's the story
"Sparse" is an adjective that describes something thinly scattered or not dense.
It often refers to things like hair, vegetation, furniture, or even attendance. When something is "sparse," it means there's very little of it spread over a space.
Let's learn more about this helpful word.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "sparse" comes from the Latin word sparsus, meaning "scattered" or "spread out."
It entered the English language in the 18th century and has kept its original meaning.
It's a useful word for describing things that are thinly spread or not in large amounts.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'sparse'
Some common synonyms for "sparse" include: thin, scattered, meager, limited, scarce, patchy, few, rare, bare, and minimal.
These words can describe things that are not close together or are present in small amounts.
The best synonym depends on the situation or what you're describing.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"Vegetation was 'sparse' in the desert, with only a few shrubs visible."
"Her 'sparse' explanation left everyone confused."
"Attendance was 'sparse' due to the sudden rainstorm."
"The room was 'sparse,' with only a bed and a chair in it."
Storytelling
Why use the word
The word "sparse" helps you describe things clearly when there isn't much of something. It's useful in writing, speaking, or storytelling.
Whether you're talking about a room, a crowd, or details, "sparse" gives a strong visual and makes your language more specific and effective.