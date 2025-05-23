What's the story

Beet smoothies are the quickest and healthiest way to kick-start your day.

Loaded with vitamins and minerals, these colorful drinks can be whipped up in five minutes.

Beets are rich in fiber and contribute towards a healthy heart.

When mixed with other fruits and vegetables, they make a tasty concoction that can energize you and improve health significantly.

Here are some tips for the perfect beet smoothie.