How to make the perfect beet smoothie
What's the story
Beet smoothies are the quickest and healthiest way to kick-start your day.
Loaded with vitamins and minerals, these colorful drinks can be whipped up in five minutes.
Beets are rich in fiber and contribute towards a healthy heart.
When mixed with other fruits and vegetables, they make a tasty concoction that can energize you and improve health significantly.
Here are some tips for the perfect beet smoothie.
Ingredients
Choosing the right ingredients
Picking the right ingredients is key to a delicious beet smoothie.
Fresh beets offer a natural sweetness, while bananas lend creaminess.
You can also use spinach or kale for an extra nutritional boost without changing the taste too much.
A splash of orange juice or almond milk can help you get the right consistency.
You can also use honey or maple syrup for additional sweetness.
Flavor balance
Balancing flavors
Balancing flavors is the secret to a beet smoothie you will enjoy.
The earthiness of beets is complemented by sweet fruits such as apples or berries.
A dash of ginger or lemon juice can make it zesty and tone down any bitterness from greens like spinach or kale.
Trying different combinations lets you discover what tastes you would love.
Health benefits
Nutritional benefits
Beet smoothies pack a punch of health benefits, thanks to their nutrient-rich content.
Beets are loaded with antioxidants that fight inflammation and help strengthen immunity. They also have nitrates that may enhance blood flow and reduce blood pressure levels by up to 10%.
Adding leafy greens increases vitamin K intake, which helps strengthen your bones.
Preparation tips
Quick preparation tips
Preparing beet smoothies quickly is a matter of following some simple steps.
Start by washing all produce thoroughly before peeling the beets (if desired).
This cuts down prep time considerably when using pre-cooked/canned options instead of raw ones (they blend faster too).
Opt for frozen fruits for convenience, since they negate the need for ice cubes while keeping everything chilled naturally during sub-five-minute blending sessions each time.