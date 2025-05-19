What's the story

Balinese gamelan music is mesmerizing and an inseparable part of the culture of Bali, Indonesia.

Famous for its intricate beats and colorful sounds, this traditional ensemble music has enchanted listeners across the globe.

The distinctiveness of instruments and the sense of community it stands for makes it a topic of interest for music lovers.

Here are five interesting highlights that capture the magic of Balinese Gamelan music.