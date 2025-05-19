Handshake etiquette 101: 5 tips to remember
What's the story
Handshakes are a universal form of greeting that speak of respect, trust, and professionalism.
Knowing the nuances of handshake etiquette can make personal and professional interactions much better across cultures.
Here's a handy guide with five essential tips to make sure your handshake leaves the right impression.
Be it meeting someone for the first time or a business setting, these will help you navigate the art of handshaking with confidence and ease.
Grip strength
Firmness matters
A handshake should be firm, but not overbearing.
A weak grip may indicate disinterest or lack of confidence while an over-strong grip can come off as aggressive.
Aim for a happy medium of firmness that exudes assurance without making the other person uncomfortable.
Practicing with friends/family can help you get your pressure right.
Visual connection
Eye contact is key
One of the most important things to remember when shaking hands is to maintain eye contact. It goes a long way in establishing trust and sincerity.
It shows you're fully engaged and respectful towards the person you're greeting.
Don't go for an intense stare, instead, try to maintain a natural level of eye contact, one that complements your verbal greeting.
Duration control
Timing your handshake
The ideal handshake lasts two to three seconds.
Holding on for too long can make things awkward, while a too-quick release can come off as rude.
It's important to read the other person's social cues to determine the right moment to let go.
This balance makes sure that your handshake signifies the right amount of respect and professionalism without causing discomfort.
Respectful awareness
Cultural sensitivity in greetings
Different cultures have different norms around handshakes and greetings.
For example, in some cultures, a bow or a nod may replace, or accompany, a handshake.
Being mindful and respectful of these differences not only signifies cultural sensitivity but also helps build stronger, more respectful relationships in diverse international environments.
This awareness is key to anyone hoping to make a positive impression across cultural boundaries.
Cleanliness importance
Hygiene considerations
Ensuring your hands are clean before starting a handshake is essential to maintain hygiene and respect the other person's comfort.
In cases when you can't find a place to wash your hands, having hand sanitizer proves to be a lifesaver.
It helps you keep your hands clean, so that you're always ready for a handshake without causing any hassle or discomfort to yourself or others.