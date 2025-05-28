What's the story

Dim sum, a beloved Chinese cuisine staple, presents an array of bite-sized treats.

Traditionally packed with an array of fillings, the vegetarian variety paves way for the tastebuds to venture further into the world of flavors, sans meat.

By incorporating unique ingredients and cooking techniques from across cultures, you can create exciting vegetarian dim sum dishes.

Here's how to add some cultural twists to vegetarian dim sum recipes for an exhilarating taste experience.