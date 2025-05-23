From dips to pastas: 5 spinach recipes you'll love
What's the story
Spinach is one of the most versatile, nutrient-rich leafy greens that can be turned into a range of lip-smacking dishes.
If you're a veggie lover, spinach is just what you need to make healthy yet delicious meals.
From creamy dips to robust pastas, spinach can be the star of many dishes.
Here are five flavor-packed spinach recipes to excite any veggie lover craving more greens!
Pasta delight
Creamy spinach and ricotta stuffed shells
This dish marries the richness of ricotta cheese with the freshness of spinach, all enveloped in tender pasta shells.
The stuffing is prepared by mixing the cooked spinach with ricotta, parmesan, and a hint of nutmeg for a depth.
Once stuffed, the shells are baked in marinara sauce until bubbly and golden.
This recipe is ideal for those who crave comfort food, sans guilt.
Savory pastry
Spinach and feta pie
A classic Mediterranean-inspired dish, this pie is made of layers of flaky pastry filled with a savory mixture of spinach and feta cheese.
The filling is seasoned with dill and lemon zest for an extra burst of flavor.
Baked until golden brown, this pie makes an excellent main course or side dish that goes well with salads or roasted vegetables.
Green sauce magic
Spinach pesto pasta
Spinach pesto is a vibrant take on the classic basil pesto, by adding fresh spinach leaves to the mix.
Blended with garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil, this sauce coats the pasta beautifully while giving it a nutritious boost.
It's an easy-to-make recipe that's perfect for quick weeknight dinners or as a base for other toppings such as cherry tomatoes or roasted peppers.
Colorful filling
Spinach-stuffed bell peppers
These stuffed bell peppers are not just pretty but also super nutritious, both from the peppers themselves and the stuffing made with quinoa or rice along with sauteed onion, garlic, tomato, and chopped spinach leaves.
The combination makes for a mouth-watering mix that's filling enough for either lunch or dinner while being low on calories but high on flavor.
Warm comfort
Creamy spinach soup
This creamy soup highlights how simple ingredients can create something truly comforting.
Cooked down till soft, then blended smooth along with cream, milk, and vegetable broth, the result is a velvety texture enhanced further by seasonings such as salt, nutmeg, and pepper.
A bowlful serves warmth, especially during colder months, making it an ideal starter before the main meal courses arrive at the table!