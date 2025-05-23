What's the story

Spinach is one of the most versatile, nutrient-rich leafy greens that can be turned into a range of lip-smacking dishes.

If you're a veggie lover, spinach is just what you need to make healthy yet delicious meals.

From creamy dips to robust pastas, spinach can be the star of many dishes.

Here are five flavor-packed spinach recipes to excite any veggie lover craving more greens!