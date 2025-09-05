How to use fresh basil in your cooking

Fresh basil is a versatile herb that can take the taste of many dishes up a notch. Its aromatic leaves are not just a staple in Italian cuisine but also make their way into various global recipes. Be it from your garden or the market, you can use fresh basil in many creative ways to amp up your meals. Here are five inventive recipes that highlight the unique taste of fresh basil.

Dish 1 Basil pesto pasta delight Basil pesto pasta is a classic that showcases the herb's vibrant flavor. For this dish, blend fresh basil leaves with pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil until smooth. Toss this pesto with cooked pasta for a simple yet delicious meal. You can add cherry tomatoes or roasted vegetables for an extra texture and taste.

Dish 2 Caprese salad with a twist A traditional Caprese salad is made with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil leaves drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. For a creative twist, try adding slices of avocado or peaches to the mix. This variation adds creaminess and sweetness to the salad while maintaining its refreshing quality.

Drink 1 Basil-infused lemonade Basil-infused lemonade makes for a perfect drink on hot days. Start by muddling fresh basil leaves in a pitcher. Next, add the juice of freshly squeezed lemons and cold water. Sweeten this concoction with your choice of sugar or honey as per taste. Serve this aromatic and tangy drink over ice to relish a refreshing drink that perfectly balances sweetness and the distinct flavor of basil.

Dish 3 Thai basil stir-fry sensation Incorporate Thai flavors into your cooking by making a stir-fry using Thai basil instead of regular sweet basil. Saute vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots along with tofu or paneer cubes in soy sauce mixed with garlic and ginger paste for added depth of flavor.