5 tasty ways to enjoy jicama

The crunchy, refreshing root vegetable jicama is taking over kitchens globally. With its mild flavor and crisp texture, jicama can be used in a multitude of dishes. Low in calories and high in fiber, it makes for an ideal addition for those looking to eat healthy. Here are five exciting recipes that highlight the versatility of jicama, giving you new ways to relish the ingredient.

Dish 1 Jicama salad with citrus dressing This salad mixes the crunchiness of jicama with the tangy punch of citrus fruits. For this, cut jicama into thin strips and combine it with orange segments and grapefruit slices. Add a dressing made with lime juice, olive oil, and honey for sweetness. This refreshing salad makes an excellent light lunch or side dish.

Dish 2 Spicy jicama fries For a healthier alternative to traditional fries, try spicy jicama fries. Cut jicama into fry-shaped sticks and toss them with olive oil, chili powder, paprika, and garlic powder. Bake them in the oven until crispy on the outside but tender inside. These fries make an excellent snack or accompaniment to any meal.

Dish 3 Jicama slaw with cabbage Jicama slaw provides a crunchy spin on traditional coleslaw. Shred equal parts cabbage and jicama, then toss them together in a bowl. Add some sliced green onions for additional flavor, along with a dressing made with mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, sugar (or honey), salt, and pepper to taste.