How to master traditional dishes at home

Rich in flavors and diverse in offerings, African cuisine is a delightful culinary adventure. And, what if we told you that many signature dishes from the continent are not only lip-smacking but also easy-to-prepare at home? With a few simple ingredients and straightforward techniques, you can bring the taste of Africa to your kitchen without much effort. Here's how.

Dish 1 Jollof rice: A West African staple Jollof rice is a favorite across West Africa, famous for its rich flavor and vibrant hue. To make this dish, you'll require rice, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices such as thyme, and bay leaves. Begin by frying onions in oil until golden brown, and add blended tomatoes and peppers. Once the sauce thickens, add rice and water or broth. Cook until the rice is soft, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Dish 2 Ugali: A simple East African delight Ugali is a staple food in many East African countries. It is made of maize flour (cornmeal) cooked with water to form a dough-like consistency. It's usually served as an accompaniment to stews or vegetables. To make ugali, boil water in a pot before gradually adding maize flour while continuously stirring with a wooden spoon until it thickens into a smooth paste. Serve hot alongside your favorite stew or vegetable dish.

Dish 3 Moroccan couscous: A North African favorite Couscous is a versatile North African dish which goes well with a number of vegetables but can also be eaten alone as a light meal. To easily prepare couscous at home, pour boiling water over couscous grains in equal parts along with salt and olive oil; cover tightly for about five minutes until fluffy when fluffed up using fork tines gently separating grains apart without mashing them together too much during this process.