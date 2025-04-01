5 date-based dishes you'll love
What's the story
If you're looking for a versatile fruit that can be used in a range of dishes, dates are your best bet.
Not only do they make anything deliciously sweet, but they're also packed with the goodness of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Whether you like savory or sweet dishes better, dates can intensify flavors and add an interesting twist.
Here are five date-based dishes you should try.
Snack delight
Date and nut energy bars
Date and nut energy bars make for the best snack option for people on the go.
These bars mix dates with nuts (almonds or walnuts) to make a chewy, nutrient-packed bar.
The natural sweetness of the dates makes these bars healthier than their store-bought counterparts without the need for added sugars.
They give you a boost of energy without the crash of sugary treats.
Savory treat
Stuffed dates with cheese
Deliciously sweet and savory, stuffed dates with cheese make for an exquisite appetizer.
Simply stuff pitted dates with soft cheese like goat cheese or cream cheese, and voila! You have an elegant yet easy-to-make appetizer ready.
The creaminess of cheese balances the natural sweetness of dates perfectly, making it a great pick for entertaining guests.
Breakfast boost
Date smoothie bowl
A date smoothie bowl is the perfect way to start your day on a healthy note.
Blending dates with fruits like bananas or berries makes for a naturally sweet base that goes perfectly with toppings like granola or seeds.
This breakfast option is not just delicious but also gives you the essential vitamins and minerals to keep you energized throughout the day.
Exotic flavor
Moroccan date tagine
Moroccan date tagine is a staple dish that marries spices like cinnamon and cumin with soft veggies such as carrots/potatoes, and sweet, succulent dates.
This wholesome dish serves up a medley of flavors while being uncomplicated enough to make at home every day without any fancy equipment other than basic kitchenware.
Sweet indulgence
Date oatmeal cookies
Date oatmeal cookies offer all-natural sweetness from chopped-up pieces added into classic cookie dough recipes alongside oats, adding texture and fiber content, too!
These treats make perfect additions when you're craving something sweet yet wholesome, considering they contain no refined sugars, unlike many other commercially available baked goods today.