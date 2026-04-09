Panch phoron: A Bengali spice blend worth knowing

Panch phoron, a traditional Bengali spice blend, is a combination of five whole spices: fenugreek seeds, nigella seeds, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and black mustard seeds. This aromatic mix is commonly used to temper dishes, adding depth and complexity to flavors. Here are five recipes that highlight the unique qualities of panch phoron, giving you a taste of its versatility in everyday cooking.

Dish 1 Panch phoron aloo bhaja Panch phoron aloo bhaja is a simple yet flavorful potato stir-fry. The potatoes are diced and cooked with panch phoron until they are golden brown. The spices release their essential oils, giving the potatoes a rich aroma and taste. This dish goes well with steamed rice, or it can be enjoyed as a standalone snack.

Dish 2 Lentil soup with panch phoron Adding panch phoron to lentil soup elevates the dish with its aromatic profile. The lentils are cooked with turmeric and salt, and then tempered with panch phoron. The spices pop in hot oil, releasing their flavors into the soup. This variation makes for a comforting meal that warms you from the inside out.

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Dish 3 Vegetable stir-fry using panch phoron A vegetable stir-fry with panch phoron is an easy way to add some spice to your meal. Any seasonal vegetables of your choice can be used and cooked in oil seasoned with this five-spice blend. The result is a colorful medley of vegetables that are both nutritious and delicious.

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Dish 4 Pickled mangoes flavored with panch phoron Pickled mangoes with panch phoron make an interesting twist on traditional pickles. Raw mango pieces are mixed with salt, turmeric powder, and vinegar, and then infused with this spice blend for added flavor depth over time as they pickle together in jars at room temperature before serving them later on alongside meals like rice dishes or flatbreads.