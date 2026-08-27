Squash: 5 delicious ways to cook this versatile vegetable
What's the story
Squash is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes to add flavor and nutrition. From soups to casseroles, squash can be used in several recipes to make your meals delicious. Here are five unique squash recipes that will add a twist to your dining experience. Each recipe highlights the distinct taste of squash while offering something different for your palate.
Dish 1
Creamy squash soup with herbs
This creamy squash soup is perfect for those chilly days when you need something warm and comforting.
Blend roasted squash with vegetable broth, garlic, and herbs like thyme and rosemary for an aromatic experience.
A splash of cream makes it rich without overpowering the natural sweetness of the squash.
Serve it hot with crusty bread for a satisfying meal.
Dish 2
Savory stuffed squash boats
Stuffed squash boats make for an interesting twist on traditional stuffed vegetables.
Halve acorn squashes and scoop out the seeds, then fill them with a mixture of quinoa, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and spices like cumin and paprika.
Bake until the squash is tender, and the filling is heated through.
These boats are not only delicious but also visually appealing.
Dish 3
Roasted squash salad with nuts
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of squash, making it an excellent addition to salads.
Toss cubes of butternut or delicata squash with olive oil, salt, and pepper before roasting them until golden brown.
Mix them with fresh greens like arugula or spinach, along with nuts such as walnuts or almonds, for crunchiness.
A drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette ties all flavors together beautifully.
Dish 4
Spicy squash stir-fry delight
For those who like a bit of heat in their meals, try this spicy squash stir-fry.
Slice zucchini or yellow squash into thin strips, and sauté them with bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, chili flakes, and sesame oil.
This quick-cooking method retains the crispness while infusing bold flavors into every bite.
Dish 5
Sweet cinnamon roasted squash slices
For a sweet treat, cinnamon roasted squash slices are perfect.
Cut butternut squash into thin rounds, toss with cinnamon sugar, and roast until caramelized.
This dessert-like side pairs well with savory dishes, providing a delightful contrast.
It is an easy way to enjoy the seasonal bounty of squashes, adding a touch of sweetness to your meals.