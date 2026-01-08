Try making these street-style pancakes for breakfast today 

Pancakes are a beloved breakfast option all over the world, but street-style pancakes in India provide a unique twist to the classic dish. These pancakes are usually made with local ingredients and spices, giving them a distinct flavor profile. They are easily available on the streets and make for a quick yet delicious meal. Here are five must-try street-style pancakes that highlight the diversity of Indian cuisine.

Rawa special Rawa pancake delight Rawa pancakes are made from semolina, which gives them a unique texture. Usually mixed with yogurt and spices, these pancakes are light yet filling. They are often served with coconut chutney or spicy pickle, enhancing their taste. The semolina gives a slightly grainy texture, making them different from regular flour-based pancakes.

Besan twist Besan cheela twist Besan cheela is another popular street pancake made from gram flour. These savory pancakes are usually spiced with turmeric, cumin, and chili powder. They can be stuffed with vegetables like onions and tomatoes for added flavor and nutrition. Besan cheelas are usually served hot with green chutney or yogurt on the side.

Oats innovation Oats pancake innovation Oat pancakes have become popular as a healthy alternative to traditional ones. Made from ground oats mixed with milk or water, these pancakes are packed with fiber and nutrients. Street vendors often add grated carrots or zucchini for extra flavor and texture. They can be enjoyed plain or with honey drizzled on top for sweetness.

Akki variation Akki rotti variation Akki rotti hails from Karnataka and is made from rice flour. This pancake is mixed with finely chopped vegetables like onions, carrots, and capsicum, and spices such as cumin seeds and coriander leaves. It is cooked on a hot griddle until crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. Served with spicy chutney or sambar, it makes for a wholesome breakfast option.