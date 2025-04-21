Delicious plantain recipes you should try
What's the story
Plantains are a versatile, nutritious ingredient you can use in several dishes.
Unlike bananas, plantains are starchy and best enjoyed cooked.
They can be prepared in a myriad of ways, giving a delightful twist to traditional recipes.
Whether you like them sweet or savory, plantains can amp up your meals with their unique flavor and texture.
Here are five delicious ways to use plantains.
Fritter delight
Sweet plantain fritters
Sweet plantain fritters are another popular treat that you can make with ripe plantains and some easy ingredients like flour and sugar.
Just fry the mixture until golden brown and you'll get a crispy exterior and soft interior.
These fritters can be an excellent snack or dessert option. You can even serve them with honey or maple syrup for added sweetness.
Crispy snack
Savory plantain chips
Savory plantain chips make a healthier alternative to regular potato chips.
Thinly sliced green plantains are seasoned with salt and spices before being baked or fried until crispy.
These chips offer a satisfying crunch and can be enjoyed on their own or with dips like guacamole or salsa.
Flavorful stew
Plantain curry stew
Plantain curry stew is another hearty dish. It combines chunks of ripe plantains with vegetables and spices in a rich curry sauce.
The natural sweetness of the plantains balances the spiciness of the curry, making it a flavorful meal perfect for lunch or dinner.
Serve it over rice for a complete meal experience.
Skewer fun
Grilled plantain skewers
Grilled plantain skewers present an exciting way to relish this fruit at barbecues or outdoor gatherings.
Ripe plantains are cubed, skewered, and grilled till caramelized on the outside while remaining tender inside.
These skewers make a great accompaniment with grilled veggies for an appetizing side dish.
Patty perfection
Mashed plantain patties
Mashed plantain patties give you another savory option by mixing boiled green plantains, mashed with herbs such as cilantro, along spices like cumin, before patting them into patties.
They are then pan-fried until crisped up nicely outside but soft inside, making these great accompaniments alongside main courses, particularly when served hot off the skillet.