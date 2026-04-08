5 delicious ways to use coriander and mango

Coriander and mango are two ingredients that can add a burst of flavor to any dish. While coriander is known for its fresh, citrusy taste, mango brings sweetness and a tropical flair. Together, they can create some truly delightful culinary experiences. Here are five ways to use these ingredients in your cooking, enhancing both taste and nutrition.

Dish 1 Fresh mango salsa with coriander Mango salsa is a colorful and flavorful addition to any meal. By mixing diced mangoes with chopped coriander, onions, tomatoes, and lime juice, you get a refreshing salsa that goes well with grilled vegetables or as a topping for tacos. The sweetness of the mango balances the savory notes of the other ingredients, making it a perfect accompaniment for various dishes.

Drink 1 Coriander-infused mango smoothie A coriander-infused mango smoothie is an invigorating drink that combines the tropical sweetness of ripe mangoes with the subtle spice of fresh coriander leaves. Blend mango chunks, yogurt or almond milk, fresh coriander leaves, and a squeeze of lime juice for a creamy smoothie that's both nutritious and delicious. This drink is perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me-up.

Advertisement

Condiment 1 Spicy coriander-mango chutney Spicy coriander-mango chutney adds depth to meals with its unique blend of flavors. To make this chutney, blend ripe mangoes with fresh coriander leaves, green chilies, ginger paste, lemon juice, salt, and sugar. Use it as a condiment on sandwiches or as a dip with snacks like samosas.

Advertisement

Dish 2 Grilled vegetables with coriander-mango dressing Grilled vegetables can be elevated by drizzling them with a dressing made from pureed ripe mangoes, mixed with finely chopped fresh cilantro (or coriander) leaves, mixed along with olive oil, and seasoned lightly using salt and pepper. This dressing gives an exotic twist to the plain grilled veggies, making them more appetizing without overpowering their natural flavors.