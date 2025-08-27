If you love sticky rice, you must try these recipes

Sticky rice, also called glutinous rice, is a common ingredient in many Asian cuisines. Its distinct texture and flavor-absorbing nature make it a great addition to many dishes. Be it savory or sweet, sticky rice can be used to prepare creative meals that celebrate its chewy texture. Here are five dishes that smartly use sticky rice, demonstrating its versatility and enhancing your eating experience.

Dish 1 Mango sticky rice delight Mango sticky rice is a famous Southeast Asian dessert. The dish features the combination of sweet, ripe mangoes and coconut-infused sticky rice's creamy texture. The sticky rice is cooked with coconut milk and sugar until rich and flavorsome. Fresh mango slices are placed on top, giving a lovely contrast of soft fruit and chewy rice. It's garnished with toasted sesame seeds or mung beans for crunch.

Dish 2 Sticky rice dumplings wrapped in leaves Sticky rice dumplings or zongzi are traditional Chinese treats that are wrapped in bamboo or lotus leaves. The sticky rice is combined with different fillings such as mushrooms or peanuts before being tightly wrapped and steamed for hours. The leaves give the dumplings an earthy aroma and keep them moist during cooking. These dumplings are usually enjoyed during festivals but can be savored year-round.

Dish 3 Sweet coconut sticky rice balls Sweet coconut sticky rice balls make for a simple yet satisfying snack you'll find across Asia. They're made by mixing cooked sticky rice with grated coconut and sugar, and provide a sweet burst of flavor with every bite. You can roll them into small spheres or flatten them out into discs before coating with additional shredded coconut for texture contrast.

Dish 4 Savory stuffed bell peppers with sticky rice Stuffed bell peppers get an Asian twist when filled with seasoned sticky rice instead of other grains like quinoa or couscous. The cooked sticky rice takes on flavors from soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and other spices, making an aromatic filling inside colorful pepper shells. Baked until tender, these stuffed peppers make for a hearty meal option perfect any time of day.