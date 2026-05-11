Frizzy hair? Try these easy hairstyles

Frizzy hair can be a real hassle, especially when you're pressed for time. But with a few quick hairstyles, you can tame those unruly locks in no time. These styles are not just easy to do, but also require minimal tools and products, making them perfect for busy mornings or unexpected outings. Here are five easy hairstyles that can help you manage frizzy hair emergencies efficiently.

Tip 1 Sleek ponytail with a twist A sleek ponytail is an evergreen choice for frizzy hair. To make it more interesting, add a twist by wrapping a section of hair around the ponytail holder. This not only hides the elastic but also gives your ponytail an elegant touch. Use a smoothing serum or gel to tame flyaways, and keep your hair looking polished all day long.

Tip 2 Half-up top knot The half-up top knot is ideal for those who want to keep some hair down while controlling frizz at the crown. Simply gather the top half of your hair into a high ponytail and twist it into a bun. Secure with bobby pins or an elastic band. This style gives volume at the roots while keeping everything else neatly tied back.

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Tip 3 Braided headband style Braiding a section of hair along your hairline gives you an instant headband effect that keeps frizz away from your face. Start by parting a small section of hair near one ear and braid it across your forehead to the opposite side. Secure it with bobby pins or small elastics for a secure hold.

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Tip 4 Low chignon bun A low chignon bun is perfect for formal occasions or when you want to keep things classy, yet simple. Gather all your hair at the nape of your neck, twist it into a loose bun, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band. This style keeps frizz under control while giving you an elegant look.