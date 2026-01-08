5 energy-efficient gadgets you can find in local markets

African markets are increasingly becoming the go-to for affordable, energy-efficient gadgets. These devices not only save money but also promote sustainable living. From solar-powered lights to energy-saving appliances, these gadgets are making a difference in the lives of many. Here's a look at five such gadgets that are easily available at local African markets, and how they can help you save energy and money.

Portable lighting Solar-powered lanterns Solar-powered lanterns are a common sight in African markets. They soak up sunlight during the day and provide bright lighting at night without any electricity. These lanterns are especially useful in rural areas where access to power is limited. By using solar energy, they cut down on electricity costs and provide an eco-friendly lighting solution.

Sustainable cooking Energy-efficient cookstoves Energy-efficient cookstoves are designed to use less fuel while cooking food. These stoves use advanced combustion techniques to maximize heat output and minimize smoke emission. By using these cookstoves, households can save on fuel costs and reduce their carbon footprint at the same time. They are especially useful in areas where traditional cooking methods consume a lot of wood or charcoal.

Low power consumption LED bulbs LED bulbs have become a favorite in African markets due to their low power consumption and long lifespan. Unlike incandescent bulbs, LED bulbs consume up to 80% less energy while providing the same amount of light. This makes them an economical choice for households looking to cut down on electricity bills.

Cost-effective heating Solar water heaters Solar water heaters use sunlight to heat water, eliminating the need for electricity or gas. These systems are especially useful in regions with high solar radiation, as they can drastically cut down on energy costs associated with water heating. By using solar energy, households can enjoy hot water without adding to their utility bills.