These plants are perfect for your vertical garden

Vertical gardens are a great way to add greenery to small spaces, and evergreen plants are perfect for them. They provide year-round foliage, making them ideal for vertical gardens. These plants require less maintenance and can flourish in different conditions, making them perfect for urban settings. Here are five evergreen plants that can take your vertical garden to the next level.

#1 Ferns for lush greenery Ferns are a popular choice for vertical gardens, as they add a lush, green look. They flourish in shady spots and need regular moisture, which makes them perfect for indoor or partially shaded outdoor vertical gardens. Varieties such as Boston fern and maidenhair fern are especially popular due to their delicate fronds and ability to purify the air.

#2 Succulents for low maintenance Succulents are also a great option for vertical gardens, thanks to their water-storing capabilities. These drought-resistant plants come in a variety of shapes and sizes, adding texture and color to your garden. They flourish in bright light but can also adapt to lower light levels. Popular succulent choices include jade plant and echeveria.

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#3 Ivy for cascading effect Ivy is another versatile evergreen that adds a cascading effect to vertical gardens. It adapts to various lighting conditions, from full sun to shade, and requires minimal care once established. Ivy's trailing vines can cover walls or trellises beautifully, making it a favorite among gardeners looking for an easy, yet attractive, option.

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#4 Boxwood for structured design Boxwood provides structure and formality to vertical gardens with its dense foliage and ability to be shaped through pruning. It thrives in well-drained soil with moderate watering needs, making it suitable for temperate climates. Boxwood varieties, like English boxwood, are commonly used because of their compact growth habit.