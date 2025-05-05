Boost knee strength with these effective exercises
What's the story
Knee strength and stability are essential for staying mobile and injury-free.
Be it an athlete or a person who loves evening walks, strong knees can improve your quality of life.
Adding certain exercises to your regime can help improve knee function and lower the chances of pain or injury.
Here are five effective exercises to build knee strength and stability, and stay active and healthy.
Squats
Squats for stronger knees
Squats are a basic yet important exercise that works the muscles surrounding the knees, namely the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves.
To do a squat, stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending at the knees and hips as if sitting back into a chair. And then return to standing.
This motion strengthens the muscles supporting the knee joint. It also builds overall leg strength.
Lunges
Lunges to enhance stability
Lunges are also excellent for improving knee stability by working on balance and coordination.
Start off by standing upright, step forward with one leg while lowering your hips until both knees are bent at about 90 degrees.
Push back to the starting position using your front heel.
This exercise works multiple muscle groups around the knee joint, promoting better control and support.
Leg raises
Leg raises for muscle support
Leg raises strengthen the quadriceps without putting a strain on the knees.
Lie down on your back, one leg bent at a right angle, the other straight.
Slowly lift the straightened leg, hold briefly above ground, then lower it gently.
This exercise improves muscle support around the knee, offering better stability and reducing injury risk.
Step-ups
Step-ups for functional strength
Step-ups are functional exercises that mimic climbing stairs, improving real-life movements.
They enhance leg use in daily tasks, promoting functional strength.
This exercise benefits everyday activities, offering better stability and support for the knees.
It's a practical way to strengthen muscles used in day-to-day movements, ensuring knees are well-supported and less prone to injury.