Elbow exercises you need to try today
What's the story
Elbow mobility and strength are essential for everyday tasks and sports performance.
Keeping your elbow joint flexible and strong can help avoid injuries, increase range of motion, and improve overall arm functionality.
Adding certain exercises to your regimen can help you with the same.
Here are five amazing exercises to increase elbow mobility and strength, so that your elbows always stay healthy and functional.
Stretch 1
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch focuses on the forearm's inside muscles, which aid in elbow movement.
For this stretch, stick out one arm straight with the palm facing upwards.
With the other hand, gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along your forearm.
Maintain this position for about fifteen to thirty seconds before switching arms.
Strengthen 1
Tricep dips
Tricep dips are a great way to build strength in your triceps and elbows.
Sit on a sturdy chair/bench, with your hands placed next to your hips.
Slide forward so that your hips are off the seat, then lower yourself by bending at the elbows until they form a 90-degree angle.
Push back up to starting position using your triceps.
Strengthen 2
Bicep curls
Bicep curls are great for strengthening both biceps and elbows.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart while holding dumbbells at your sides with palms facing forward.
Slowly curl weights towards shoulders by bending at elbows without moving upper arms; lower them back down after reaching peak contraction point.
Mobility 1
Forearm rotations
Forearm rotations enhance elbow joint flexibility by focusing on pronation and supination movements.
These are essential for performing actions such as turning doorknobs or using tools without stressing yourself.
Start from a seated position, holding a lightweight object in both your hands.
Rotate your wrists inwards and outwards in a controlled manner.
Repeat several times per set, keeping yourself within your personal capacity to avoid over-exertion and injury.
Resistance 1
Elbow extensions with resistance band
Elbow extensions with resistance bands build endurance, improve joint stability.
Controlled movements against the band's tension are tailored to individual needs, ensuring safety and efficiency.
This exercise is a part of a regimen designed to integrate into daily routines, supporting long-term health and wellness goals.
It's executed with dedication, accommodating lifestyle commitments for optimal results.