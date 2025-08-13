Try these simple eye exercises

In today's digital age, our eyes are always glued to a screen, causing strain and fatigue. Integrating simple eye exercises into your daily routine can help ease discomfort and make them flexible. These exercises are meant to relax the muscular around the eyes, increase focus, and relieve tension. Doing them regularly can do wonders for your eye health and well-being.

Tip 1 Palming technique for soothing relief Palming is a simple exercise that relaxes the eyes by blocking out light. For this, rub your palms together until they feel warm. Then gently cup them over your closed eyes without applying pressure. Ensure no light enters from gaps between fingers or palms. Hold this position for a few minutes while breathing deeply, allowing warmth from hands to soothe tired eyes.

Tip 2 Eye rolling for flexibility enhancement Eye rolling is an excellent way to improve flexibility of eye muscles. Begin by sitting comfortably with your back straight. Look up towards the ceiling without moving your head, then slowly roll your eyes in a clockwise direction several times, before switching to the other direction. Repeat the process five times in each direction, keeping the movements smooth and controlled.

Tip 3 Focus shifting for improved concentration Focus shifting improves concentration by training the eyes to quickly adjust focus between near and far objects. Start by holding a pen at arm's length in front of you at eye level. Focus on its tip for a few seconds before shifting gaze towards an object across the room (or outside a window, if possible). Repeat the sequence ten times, ensuring smooth transitions between focal points.