Craving bold flavors? Try these spices
What's the story
African spices have always been known for their magic of turning plain ingredients into delectable dishes. And now, these spices, with their distinctive profiles, can be used creatively to spice up plant-based meals. From cumin's aromatic notes to cayenne pepper's fiery kick, African spices can add a whole new flavor dimension to vegetarian dishes. Here's how you can use them in plant-based cooking.
Spice 1
The bold flavor of berbere
Berbere is another Ethiopian and Eritrean spice blend with a bold and complex flavor profile. The blend typically consists of chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and fenugreek among other spices. When added to plant-based stews or lentil dishes, berbere adds a rich depth of flavor to the dish, enhancing the overall taste without overpowering the natural ingredients.
Spice 2
Aromatic notes of ras el hanout
Ras el hanout is North African spice mix, which directly translates to "head of the shop," implying its premium quality. It is commonly made with over ten spices including cardamom, cumin, clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, and turmeric. This blend is ideal for adding warmth and complexity to vegetable tagines or roasted root vegetables.
Spice 3
The versatility of harissa paste
Harissa is a spicy paste made from chili peppers and a variety of herbs and spices like coriander seeds and caraway seeds. A Tunisian staple, it adds heat and depth to anything from chickpea salads to grilled vegetables. Its versatility makes it the perfect marinade and condiment.
Spice 4
Earthy flavors with grains of selim
Grains of selim, seeds from West Africa, are known for their earthy flavor with hints of black pepper and nutmeg. They are often used in soups or rice dishes where they infuse an aromatic essence throughout the meal. Their subtle yet distinct taste makes them an excellent addition to any plant-based recipe looking for an extra layer of flavor.
Spice 5
Zesty kick with cayenne pepper
Cayenne pepper is popular throughout Africa since its zesty heat can instantly liven up any dish when added sparingly in moderation. It enhances other flavors while giving just the right amount of spice without overpowering palates, making it a perfect seasoning choice, especially when you are preparing stir-fried greens or spiced tofu scrambles. Ensuring every bite packs a punchy zestiness desired by many food enthusiasts globally today!