Strengthen your ankles with these exercises

Strengthening ankle muscles is important for maintaining balance, preventing injuries, and improving overall mobility. Be it an athlete or someone who loves daily walks, strong ankles can make a big difference in your physical activities. Here are five effective exercises that target the ankle muscles and help you build strength and stability. They are easy to perform and can be added to your fitness routine without requiring any special equipment.

Tip 1 Calf raises Calf raises are an easy-to-do exercise that targets calf muscles and strengthens ankles. For this exercise, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and slowly lift your heels off the ground until you are standing on your toes. Hold the position for a few seconds before lowering back down. Repeat the movement 10 to 15 times for best results. Calf raises can be done anywhere and are a great way to improve ankle strength.

Tip 2 Ankle circles Ankle circles improve flexibility and strengthen the muscles around the ankle joint. Sit comfortably with one leg extended in front of you. Rotate your foot in a circular motion clockwise 10 times, then switch to counterclockwise for another 10 rotations. The exercise improves blood circulation in the ankles and helps maintain the joint's mobility.

Tip 3 Toe walking Toe walking is a great exercise that works on both your calves and ankles while enhancing balance. Just walk on your toes for approximately 30 seconds to a minute at a time, maintaining a good posture throughout the movement. This exercise can be done as a warm-up routine or as a part of your daily activities such as walking around the house.