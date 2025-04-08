5 effective exercises to strengthen your hip flexors
What's the story
Hip flexors are essential for maintaining mobility and stability in the lower body.
Strengthening these muscles can boost athletic performance, prevent injuries, and improve overall posture.
By including certain exercises in your routine, you can strengthen these important muscles.
Here are five effective exercises that target the hip flexors and keep them strong and flexible.
Leg raises
Leg raises for core and hip strength
Leg raises are a simple yet effective exercise to strengthen the hip flexors.
Start off by lying flat on your back with your legs extended.
Slowly, lift both the legs towards the ceiling while keeping them straight, and lower them back down without touching the ground.
This movement engages not just the hip flexors, but also the core muscles, giving you a dual benefit.
Lunges
Lunges to enhance flexibility
Lunges are great for increasing flexibility and strength in the hips.
Start by standing upright with feet together.
Step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent at roughly 90-degree angles.
Make sure that your front knee is directly above your ankle, as you keep your torso upright throughout the movement.
Mountain climbers
Mountain climbers for dynamic engagement
Mountain climbers provide a dynamic way to activate hip flexors, along with cardio benefits.
Start in a plank position with hands beneath shoulders, and body forming a straight line from head to heels.
Quickly alternate bringing knees toward chest as if running horizontally against gravity, keeping the core stable throughout.
Butterfly stretch
Seated butterfly stretch for flexibility
The seated butterfly stretch is perfect for improving flexibility in hip flexors and inner thighs.
Simply sit on the floor with soles of feet together and knees bent outwards like butterfly wings.
Gently press down on thighs using elbows or hands while leaning slightly forward from hips without rounding back.
Knee raises
Standing knee raises for balance
Standing knee raises are great for improving your balance and work wonders for hip flexor strength over time, if you do them regularly in your workout routine.
These are done on a weekly basis.
They suit all fitness levels alike, regardless of how experienced you are prior to doing the activity itself.