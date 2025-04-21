Must-do exercises for strong lower legs
Building strong lower leg muscles is important for the overall strength and stability of your legs.
These muscles are important for day-to-day activities like walking, running, and jumping.
Strengthening them can also prevent injuries and boost athletic performance.
Here are five effective exercises that target your lower leg muscles, concentrating on the calves, shins, and ankles to improve strength and endurance.
Calf raises
Calf raises for muscle tone
Calf raises are a simple yet effective exercise to strengthen the calf muscles.
Just stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and slowly lift your heels off the ground, balancing on your toes.
Hold this position for a few seconds before lowering back down.
Repeat this movement for 10 to 15 repetitions per set.
This exercise helps in building muscle tone in the calves and improving balance.
Toe walks
Toe walks for endurance
Toe walks are great for improving endurance in the lower legs.
Start by standing on your toes with heels lifted off the ground.
Slowly walk forward while balancing on your toes for about twenty steps or more if you're comfortable.
This exercise targets both calf muscles and improves the stability of your ankles overtime.
Ankle circles
Ankle circles to increase flexibility
Ankle circles help increase flexibility around the ankle joint while strengthening surrounding muscles.
Sit or stand comfortably with one foot slightly elevated from the floor.
Rotate it clockwise ten times followed by counterclockwise rotations.
Another 10 times each direction per foot will suffice initially but can be increased gradually as needed.
Seated Shin raises
Seated shin raises to target shins
Seated shin raises specifically target shin muscles, which often get neglected in workouts, but are critical to avoid injuries such as shin splints, particularly among runners and athletes alike.
Sit upright on a chair, place feet flat on the floor, lift toes upwards with heels grounded, hold for a brief moment, then release.
Do 12 to 15 reps per session to build strength without strain or discomfort.
Heel drops
Heel drops for Achilles tendon health
Heel drops are good not just for strengthening calf muscle groups but also for healthy Achilles tendon function.
Stand on the edge of a step or stairway, letting heels hang just below the level surface.
Raise onto the balls of your feet, then slowly lower back down until you feel a stretch.
Repeat this sequence eight to 12 times per set to ensure proper form, avoid injury, and maximize benefits.