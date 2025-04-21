Say goodbye to stiff ankles with these 5 simple exercises
What's the story
Ankle mobility is essential for balance, injury prevention, and better athletic performance.
Be it an athlete or a fitness enthusiast, increasing your ankle flexibility can make your movements more efficient.
Here are five exercises that will help you gain optimal ankle mobility.
They are simple but effective and can be added to your daily workout regime without any special equipment.
Rotation
Ankle circles
Ankle circles are an easy exercise that loosens up the joint.
To do it, sit on a chair and extend one leg. Rotate your foot in circular motion clockwise for 10 repetitions and then switch to counterclockwise for another 10 repetitions.
This exercise helps increase the range of motion and flexibility of the ankle joint.
Stretching
Calf stretch against wall
The calf stretch against a wall works wonders for both calves and ankles.
Face a wall placing one foot forward and extending the other one back.
With both heels on the ground, lean towards the wall until you can feel your calf muscles stretching.
Maintain the position for twenty seconds and switch legs.
This stretch enhances flexibility of both calves and ankles.
Strengthening
Heel raises
Heel raises are great for building strength in the muscles surrounding your ankles while also improving mobility.
Stand with feet hip-width apart close to a support like a chair or wall (if needed) for balance.
Gradually raise your heels off the ground as high as possible and lower them back down gently.
Complete three sets of ten reps daily to witness improvements over time.
Balance improvement
Toe walks
Toe walks focus on improving balance, along with ankle strength and mobility.
Simply walk forward on your toes across an open space, like a hallway or room.
Keep your posture upright throughout this movement pattern, without letting heels touch down.
Continue until reaching the desired distance or time limit set beforehand by yourself. This is based on personal preference and comfort level.
Flexibility enhancement
Resistance band flexion
Using resistance bands for ankle flexion exercises targets specific muscle groups, enhancing flexibility.
This method leads to greater overall improvement in ankle mobility by strengthening, solidifying, and stabilizing the joint.
It's a productive and efficient way to boost flexibility, ensuring a robust and adaptable ankle support system for various activities.