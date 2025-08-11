5 simple wrist exercises you must do daily

Wrist flexibility and strength are essential for several day-to-day activities, be it typing on a keyboard or lifting something. Improving these can help you avoid injuries and perform better in sports or physically demanding tasks. Adding certain exercises to your routine can dramatically improve wrist health. Here are five simple yet effective exercises to improve both flexibility and strength in the wrists.

Rotation Wrist rotations for flexibility Wrist rotations are a simple but effective exercise to boost flexibility. Just extend your arm forward with your palm facing down. Rotate your wrist clockwise slowly for 10 repetitions, then switch to the other direction for another 10 repetitions. This exercise loosens up the joints and increases the range of motion, making it an excellent warm-up activity before diving into more strenuous tasks.

Flexor stretch Wrist flexor stretch The wrist flexor stretch focuses on the muscles at the bottom of the forearm. Extend one arm straight out with your palm facing up. With your other hand, gently pull back on the fingers until you feel the stretch along the forearm. Hold the position for 15 seconds before switching arms. Regular practice of this stretch can relieve tension and improve overall wrist flexibility.

Extensor stretch Wrist extensor stretch To ensure balanced muscle development, don't forget to stretch the wrist extensors on top of your forearm. Extend one arm (palm facing down) and use the other hand to gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm. Hold for 15 seconds before switching sides, giving both arms equal attention.

Resistance training Resistance band exercises Using resistance bands can build wrist strength over time. Secure one end of a resistance band underfoot while holding onto the other end with an extended arm at waist height, palm facing up or down depending on which muscles you wish to target (flexors or extensors). Perform slow curls or extensions against resistance provided by bands; aim for two sets of 10 repetitions per side.