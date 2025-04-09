Get strong lower abs: 5 exercises to try today
Strengthening the lower abdominals can be a game-changer in achieving overall core stability and improved posture.
Paying attention to this area can help improve athletic performance, alleviate back pain, and even contribute to a toned look.
However, to really target these muscles, you can add certain exercises to your routine.
Here are five exercises that can help you strengthen your lower abdominals efficiently.
Leg raises
Leg raises are one of the best exercises for targeting the lower abdominal muscles.
Start by lying flat on your back with legs extended.
Slowly raise your legs towards the ceiling without bending them, then lower them back down without touching the floor.
This movement engages the core and helps build strength in the lower abs.
Flutter kicks
Flutter kicks are amazing for endurance building in the lower abs.
Lie on your back with hands under your hips for support.
Lift both legs a little off the ground and alternate kicking them up and down in a fluttering motion.
This exercise not only targets the abs but also enhances overall core stability.
Reverse crunches
Reverse crunches provide an intense workout for the lower abs.
Lie on your back with knees bent at ninety degrees and feet flat on the floor.
Lift your hips off the ground while bringing knees towards chest, then slowly return to starting position.
This movement focuses directly on strengthening those hard-to-reach muscles.
Bicycle crunches
Bicycle crunches offer versatility as they work several muscle groups, such as lower abdominals.
Lie flat with hands behind head; bring one knee towards chest while twisting opposite elbow across body to meet it.
Alternate sides like pedaling a bicycle motion continuously throughout set duration or repetitions specified per workout plan guidelines provided beforehand, if applicable.