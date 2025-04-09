What's the story

Avocado is not just a culinary favorite; it has also become an essential part of skincare routines.

Loaded with vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats, avocado can prove to be a great addition to your skincare routine.

From moisturizing dry skin to calming irritation, this versatile fruit provides several benefits.

Here are five ways you can add avocado to your daily skincare routine for healthier, glowing skin.