Strengthen your grip with these wrist exercises
What's the story
Whether it's sports or daily life, wrist strength is important.
By strengthening your wrists, you can improve your grip and control, thus minimizing the risk of getting injured.
By including certain exercises in your routine, you can make your wrists stable and flexible.
Here are five best exercises that target wrist muscles and help you perform better in the activities involving strong hand movements.
Dumbbell curls
Wrist curls with dumbbells
Wrist curls using dumbbells are a simple yet effective exercise to build wrist strength.
Just sit on a bench with your forearm resting on your thigh, holding a dumbbell in one hand.
Slowly curl the weight upward by flexing your wrist, then lower it back down.
Perform three sets of 10 repetitions for each hand to see improvements in grip strength over time.
Reverse curls
Reverse wrist curls
Reverse wrist curls work on the extensor muscles of the forearm.
Hold a dumbbell with an overhand grip as you sit on a bench with your forearm resting on your thigh.
Curl the weight up by extending your wrist, then lower it back down slowly.
Go for three sets of 10 reps per hand to improve overall wrist stability.
Band rotations
Wrist rotations with resistance bands
Using resistance bands for wrist rotations also helps improve flexibility and control.
Secure one end of the band under your foot and hold the other end in one hand with an extended arm at shoulder height.
Rotate your wrist clockwise and counterclockwise against the band's resistance for three sets of fifteen rotations each direction per hand.
Ball squeezes
Squeeze ball exercises
Squeeze ball exercises are great for improving grip strength without using heavy equipment.
Simply use a stress ball or similar object; squeeze it tightly in one hand, hold for five seconds, then release slowly.
Repeat this process 15 times per session per hand to gradually improve your fingers and palm strength.
Band extensions
Finger extensions with rubber bands
Finger extensions using rubber bands focus on strengthening individual fingers along with wrists.
Place a rubber band around all fingers, including thumb; spread them apart against its resistance as far as possible before returning them together again slowly.
Repeat fifteen times per session per hand regularly to notice significant improvements in dexterity over time.