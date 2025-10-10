5 fascinating traditions of a Korean wedding

Korean weddings are a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity, with rituals that have been passed down through generations. These ceremonies are not just a celebration of love but also an homage to cultural heritage. From the colorful attire to symbolic rituals, Korean weddings are a feast for the eyes and a treasure trove of meaning. Here are five unique traditions that make these weddings special.

#1 The vibrant hanbok attire The hanbok is a traditional Korean dress, worn by the bride and groom on their wedding day. It features bright colors and simple lines, symbolizing purity and harmony. The bride's hanbok may have intricate embroidery, while the groom's outfit is usually more understated. Wearing the hanbok is a way to honor cultural roots and show respect for ancestors.

#2 The ritual bowing ceremony One of the most important parts of a Korean wedding is the bowing ceremony, called "paebaek." The bride and groom bow to each other and their parents as a sign of respect and gratitude. The number of bows differs according to family customs, but it generally involves two bows to each other and four bows to parents. This ritual emphasizes family values in Korean culture.

#3 The exchanging of wedding rings Although exchanging rings has become common in modern Korean weddings, it was not traditionally practiced in Korea. However, over time, it has become a widely accepted practice among couples who want to incorporate Western elements into their ceremony. The rings symbolize eternal love and commitment between partners.

#4 The throwing of dates or chestnuts In another fun-filled ritual called paebaek, dates or chestnuts are thrown at the bride's skirt by her in-laws or friends from both families. The number of dates or chestnuts that stick on her skirt is said to determine how many children she will have in the future. This playful tradition adds an element of fun while also highlighting family involvement in planning future generations.