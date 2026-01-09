5 feather cuts that never go out of style

The feather cut is a classic hairstyle that has stood the test of time, providing a perfect blend of elegance and ease. This particular cut is characterized by its layered texture, giving the hair volume and movement. For those with medium-length hair, feather cuts can be a game-changer. They add dimension without sacrificing length, making them a popular choice among many.

Tip 1 Soft layers for volume Soft layers are perfect for adding volume to medium-length hair. By cutting the hair in layers, you can create a fuller look without going for a drastic chop. This technique works well for those with fine or thin hair, as it gives the illusion of thickness and body.

Tip 2 Face-framing feathers Face-framing feathers are a great way to accentuate facial features. By adding feathered layers around the face, you can soften strong jawlines or highlight cheekbones. This style is customizable according to face shape, making it versatile for different looks.

Tip 3 Textured ends for movement Textured ends are key to getting that effortless movement in your hairstyle. By adding texture at the ends of your medium-length hair, you can achieve a breezy, natural look that is easy to maintain. This technique works well for those who want to keep their length but add some life to their locks.

Tip 4 Subtle highlights with feathers Subtle highlights can take a feather cut to the next level by adding depth and dimension. By strategically placing highlights within the layers, you can create an eye-catching effect that plays with light beautifully. This is especially effective on layered cuts where light can play off different strands of hair.