How to cook with watermelon seeds

Often disregarded, watermelon seeds are the unsung hero of African cuisine. The nutrient-rich seeds can be used for a number of culinary purposes. Whether you want a healthy snack or a delectable sauce, watermelon seeds will provide you with a versatile ingredient that would make your food tastier and healthier. Here are five creative ways to use watermelon seeds in African cooking.

Tip 1 Roasted watermelon seed snack Roasting watermelon seeds is an easy way to whip up a healthy snack. Just clean the seeds, toss them with a bit of oil and salt, and roast in an oven until crispy. This snack is packed with protein and healthy fats, making it an excellent replacement for traditional snacks. You can have it on its own or add it as a crunchy topping to salads or soups.

Tip 2 Watermelon seed porridge Ground watermelon seeds can also serve as a base for porridge. Grind the seeds into a fine powder and cook them with water or milk to prepare a creamy porridge which is filling and nutritious. The dish can be sweetened with honey or fruits for breakfast or served plain as part of a savory meal.

Tip 3 Watermelon seed butter spread Similar to peanut butter, watermelon seed butter offers a unique, nutty flavor without any nuts. To make this spread, simply blend roasted watermelon seeds until smooth. If required, oil can be added to achieve the desired consistency. This versatile spread is perfect for enhancing sandwiches or a delicious addition to fruits like bananas or apples, making a healthy alternative to traditional spreads.

Tip 4 Thickening agent for soups & stews Watermelon seed flour makes an excellent thickening agent for soups and stews. By grinding the seeds into flour form, you can use it just like cornstarch or other thickeners in recipes such as okra soup or vegetable stew. It not just thickens, but also adds nutritional benefits, such as protein content.