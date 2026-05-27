You'll love these dishes featuring purple sweet potatoes

Purple sweet potatoes are not just colorful but also loaded with nutrients. Their sweet taste and vibrant color make them a great addition to a range of dishes. Here, we explore five delightful recipes that highlight the unique taste of purple sweet potatoes. These recipes are easy to make and offer a delicious way to enjoy this nutritious root vegetable.

Dish 1 Purple sweet potato pancakes Purple sweet potato pancakes are a colorful twist on the classic breakfast dish. Simply mash boiled purple sweet potatoes and mix with flour, milk, and a pinch of salt to make the batter. Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes can be served with maple syrup or fresh fruits for added flavor.

Dish 2 Purple sweet potato fries For a healthier take on fries, try purple sweet potato fries. Cut the sweet potatoes into thin strips, toss them in olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Bake at 200 degrees Celsius until crispy. These fries make for an excellent side dish or snack, giving you the crunchiness you crave without the guilt.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Purple sweet potato soup A warm bowl of purple sweet potato soup is just what you need on a chilly day. Saute onions and garlic in olive oil, add diced purple sweet potatoes and vegetable broth, and simmer until tender. Blend until smooth for a creamy texture. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs of your choice for an extra kick.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Purple sweet potato gnocchi Gnocchi made from purple sweet potatoes is an exquisite twist on the traditional Italian dish. Combine mashed purple sweet potatoes with flour and form small dumplings. Cook them in boiling water until they float to the surface, indicating they're done. Toss them in your favorite sauce or serve them with butter and sage leaves.