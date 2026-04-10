How to make the most of fruit peels

Often discarded as waste, fruit peels are packed with nutrients and can be used in a number of ways to boost your health. From adding fiber to your diet to providing essential vitamins, these peels have much more to offer than just being a leftover. By incorporating them into your daily routine, you can enjoy their benefits while reducing food waste. Here are five ways to use fruit peels for health.

#1 Add fiber to your diet Fruit peels are rich in dietary fiber, which is important for digestive health. By adding fruit peels like apples or pears into your meals, you can increase your fiber intake without much effort. This can help regulate bowel movements and keep constipation at bay. Fiber also helps you feel full, which can help you manage your weight.

#2 Boost vitamin intake Many fruit peels are loaded with vitamins that promote overall health. For example, citrus peels are rich in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and improves skin health. By grating or zesting these peels into dishes or teas, you can boost your vitamin intake naturally and easily.

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#3 Use as natural cleaners Fruit peels also make for an excellent natural cleaner, thanks to their antibacterial properties. Lemon or orange peels can be used to clean surfaces in the kitchen or bathroom by rubbing them directly on the surface, or steeping them in vinegar for a few days, and using the solution as a cleaner. This not only cleans but also leaves a pleasant fragrance.

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#4 Make herbal teas Dried fruit peels can be used to make herbal teas that have many health benefits. For instance, ginger and lemon peel tea can help with digestion and soothe sore throats. Simply dry the peels, and steep them in hot water for a refreshing drink that supports wellness.