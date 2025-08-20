Strengthen your hips with these exercises

Hip joint stability is important for maintaining balance and avoiding injuries. Strengthening the muscles surrounding the hip can increase joint stability, enhance mobility, and decrease discomfort. By adding specific exercises to your routine, you can achieve these benefits. Here are five effective hip exercises that can promote greater joint stability.

Tip 1 Clamshell exercise The clamshell exercise targets the gluteus medius, which is an important muscle for hip stability. To perform this exercise, lie on your side with knees bent at a 45-degree angle. Keep your feet together and lift the top knee as high as possible without moving your pelvis. Hold for a brief moment before returning to the starting position. This movement strengthens the outer hips and improves overall balance.

Tip 2 Hip bridges Hip bridges prove useful for strengthening both the glutes and hamstrings, while also promoting hip stability. Start by lying on your back with knees bent and feet shoulder-width apart, flat on the floor. Squeeze your glutes and lift your hips towards the ceiling until your body forms a straight line from the shoulders to the knees. Hold for few seconds before lowering down.

Tip 3 Lateral band walks Lateral band walks activate multiple muscles around hips, making them ideal for joint support. Wrap a resistance band around both legs above the knees or ankles (depending on how intense you want the workout to be). Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and slightly bend the knees into a half-squat position. Step sideways, keeping the band taut with every step.