5 tomato sauce variations to try (no cheese needed!)
What's the story
Tomato sauce is a staple in every kitchen, serving as the base for numerous dishes.
While cheese is a common accompaniment for tomato sauce, there are many variations that shine without it.
These variations bring out the rich flavors of tomatoes and other ingredients, giving us unique culinary experiences.
Here are five iconic tomato sauce variations that don't require cheese, and what makes them different.
Marinara
Classic marinara sauce
Classic marinara sauce is a simple yet flavorful option that uses ripe tomatoes, garlic, onions, and herbs like basil and oregano.
This sauce is simmered to perfection to draw out the natural sweetness of the tomatoes while keeping a slightly tangy profile.
It goes well with pasta or can be used as a base for other dishes like pizza or lasagna.
Arrabbiata
Spicy Arrabbiata sauce
Arrabbiata sauce takes the classic tomato sauces up a notch with the addition of fiery red chili peppers/flakes.
The spice level can be customized as per your liking, making it an ideal option for people who prefer hot and spicy food.
Combined with garlic and olive oil, this sauce makes for a refreshing take on traditional tomato-based dishes.
Puttanesca
Rich puttanesca sauce
Puttanesca sauce marries tomatoes with bold ingredients, such as olives, capers, and anchovies (optional), to create an intense flavor profile.
The salty elements contrast beautifully with the acidity of the tomatoes, lending depth to every bite.
This robust variation tastes great over pasta or as a part of Mediterranean-inspired dishes.
Basil infusion
Sweet tomato basil sauce
Sweet tomato basil sauce puts freshness at the forefront by adding loads of fresh basil leaves into the mix, along with ripe tomatoes, and garlic cloves sauteed in olive oil till fragrant but not browned—making an aromatic mix ideal for lighter dishes like bruschetta toppings or vegetable-based pastas.
Roasted flavor
Hearty roasted tomato sauce
Roasting brings out both sweetness and complexity in this hearty version where halved cherry or plum varieties are lightly drizzled before oven-roasting till caramelized.
Then, blend them smoothly along with sauteed onions and optional spices like thyme if you like.
You'll get richly textured sauces perfect when served atop grains, including quinoa pilafs among others.