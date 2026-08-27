These immunity-boosting drinks are apt for the monsoon
What's the story
The monsoon season brings a much-needed respite from the heat, but it also comes with its own set of health challenges. Staying hydrated and boosting immunity becomes crucial during this time. Traditional Indian drinks offer natural ways to enhance immunity while keeping you refreshed. These beverages are not only easy to prepare, but also packed with ingredients known for their health benefits. Here are five immunity-boosting Indian drinks perfect for the monsoon.
Drink 1
Turmeric milk for immunity
Turmeric milk, or golden milk, is a popular drink known for its anti-inflammatory properties.
Made with turmeric powder, milk, and a pinch of black pepper, this drink can help boost your immune system.
Turmeric contains curcumin, which is known to enhance the body's defense mechanisms.
Drinking this warm beverage can also provide comfort during the rainy season.
Drink 2
Ginger tea to fight cold
Ginger tea is another go-to drink during monsoons, as it helps fight colds and boosts immunity.
Prepared by boiling fresh ginger slices in water and adding honey or lemon for taste, this tea warms up the body and soothes sore throats.
Ginger has compounds that improve circulation and reduce inflammation, making it a perfect choice for monsoon wellness.
Drink 3
Tulsi water for detoxification
Tulsi water is prepared by adding fresh tulsi leaves to boiling water.
This aromatic drink detoxifies the body and boosts immunity with its antibacterial properties.
Tulsi is also known for reducing stress levels and improving respiratory health, which is important during monsoon, when humidity levels are high.
Drink 4
Amla juice for vitamin C boost
Amla juice is rich in vitamin C, which is essential for strengthening the immune system.
Extracted from fresh amla berries, this tangy drink can be diluted with water or mixed with honey for sweetness.
Regular consumption of amla juice helps in fighting infections and improving skin health, making it an ideal choice in monsoon.
Drink 5
Lemongrass tea for digestion support
Lemongrass tea not only aids digestion but also supports immunity with its antioxidant properties.
Prepared by steeping lemongrass stalks in hot water, this refreshing tea can be enjoyed hot or cold, as per your preference.
It helps alleviate digestive issues common during monsoon rains while keeping you hydrated.