Fan of barley? Try these breakfast dishes

Cooked barley is a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into delicious street-style breakfasts. Popular in many parts of India, these dishes are not only nutritious but also easy to prepare. Barley, rich in fiber and essential nutrients, makes for a healthy start to the day. Here are five Indian street breakfasts using cooked barley, each offering a unique taste and experience.

Dish 1 Barley upma with vegetables Barley upma is a savory dish made by sauteing cooked barley with vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers. The addition of mustard seeds and curry leaves gives it an aromatic touch. This dish is light yet filling, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a quick breakfast option. The use of barley instead of semolina adds a healthy twist to this classic South Indian favorite.

Dish 2 Barley poha with peanuts Barley poha is another delightful breakfast option where flattened barley is cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and peanuts. The dish is garnished with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice for added flavor. This crunchy and tangy dish is perfect for those who enjoy a mix of textures in their morning meal.

Dish 3 Barley idli with coconut chutney Idlis made from cooked barley batter provide a healthier alternative to regular rice idlis. Steamed to fluffy perfection, these idlis are served with coconut chutney on the side. The chutney, made from grated coconut, green chilies, and ginger, complements the idlis well. This combination makes for a wholesome breakfast that is both satisfying and nutritious.

Dish 4 Barley khichdi with lentils Barley khichdi combines cooked barley with lentils (moong dal) and spices like cumin seeds and ginger. Cooked until soft and creamy, this comforting dish is perfect for cooler mornings or when you need something soothing. It's an excellent source of protein and fiber, ensuring you stay energized throughout the day.