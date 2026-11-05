5 life-changing memoirs you need to read
What's the story
Memoirs offer a glimpse into people's lives, experiences, and personal struggles. They allow readers to learn from different journeys and gain fresh perspectives on life. From stories of resilience and leadership to accounts of self-discovery and overcoming adversity, these books offer valuable lessons that stay with readers. Here are five inspiring memoirs worth adding to your reading list.
Personal journey
'Becoming' by Michelle Obama
In Becoming, Michelle Obama details her journey from the South Side of Chicago to the White House.
The book is an inspiring tale of perseverance, ambition, and identity.
Through her experiences, readers learn about the importance of staying true to oneself while navigating challenges.
The book also emphasizes the value of education and community support in achieving one's goals.
Leadership lessons
'The Long Walk to Freedom' by Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela's autobiography, The Long Walk to Freedom, gives a glimpse into his fight against apartheid and his journey to becoming South Africa's first Black president.
The book teaches readers about the importance of courage, forgiveness, and the power of collective action.
Mandela's story is a testament to the fact that true leadership comes from serving others and standing up for justice.
Overcoming adversity
'I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings' by Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou's memoir, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, is an account of her early years and the challenges she faced as an African American woman.
The book is a powerful testament to resilience and strength in the face of adversity.
Angelou's writing emphasizes the importance of self-acceptance and finding one's voice, despite the odds.
Value of education
'Educated' by Tara Westover
In Educated, Tara Westover narrates her story of growing up in a strict survivalist family in rural Idaho with no formal education until the age of 17.
The memoir highlights the transformative power of education and the importance of critical thinking.
Westover's journey shows how knowledge can break barriers and open new opportunities.
Coping with loss
'The Year of Magical Thinking' by Joan Didion
Joan Didion's The Year of Magical Thinking is a heartfelt account of her grief after losing her husband, John Dunne, while caring for their daughter, Quintana Roo Dunne.
The memoir provides deep insights into how one copes with loss over time, while also reflecting on memories shared between loved ones who have passed away.
It reminds us all about cherishing moments spent together, even when they are no longer physically present.