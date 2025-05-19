You'll love these celery recipes!
What's the story
Often underrated as a hero ingredient, celery's crispness and flavor make it an amazing addition to various dishes.
Be it for a refreshing crunch or to make your meals healthier, celery can be a great option.
Here are five cool recipes that put celery in the spotlight, giving you unique ways to include this healthy vegetable in your diet.
Fresh mix
Celery and apple salad delight
Bringing together the crispiness of celery and sweetness of apples, this salad makes for a refreshing dish.
Thinly slice four stalks of celery and two apples, and toss them together with lemon juice to keep them from browning.
Add walnuts for crunch and raisins for sweetness. Dress with olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper.
This salad is ideal as a light lunch or side dish.
Warm comfort
Creamy celery soup
For a comforting soup, saute chopped onions and garlic in olive oil until soft.
Add six cups of chopped celery and cook until tender.
Pour in vegetable broth and simmer for 20 minutes.
Blend until smooth, then stir in cream or coconut milk for richness.
Season with salt and pepper before serving hot.
Quick sauté
Celery stir-fry with tofu
In this quick stir-fry, pair sliced celery with tofu cubes for a protein-rich meal.
Heat sesame oil in a pan; add garlic and ginger, before tossing in the tofu until golden brown.
Add sliced celery along with soy sauce and cook until just tender-crisp. Serve over rice or noodles.
Herb twist
Celery pesto pasta
Create an unusual pesto by blending together two cups of chopped celery leaves, basil leaves, nuts like almonds or cashews, garlic cloves, Parmesan cheese (optional), lemon juice, salt, and olive oil until smooth.
Toss this vibrant green pesto through cooked pasta for an easy dinner option that's full of flavor.
Crunchy snack
Baked stuffed celery sticks
For these stuffed snacks, cut each stalk into three-inch pieces.
Mix cream cheese, herbs like dill/parsley and spices like paprika, together.
Fill each piece generously before baking at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for 15 minutes.
These make great appetizers when you want something crunchy yet satisfying.