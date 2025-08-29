Scarlet runner beans: Must-try dishes

Scarlet runner beans are an excellent ingredient to try in your dishes. These beans are not just colorful and delicious but also a great source of protein and fiber. If you want to reinvent your meals or just want to experiment with the culinary options, scarlet runner beans are the way to go. Here are five unique recipes featuring this amazing bean.

Dish 1 Scarlet runner bean salad with citrus dressing This refreshing salad has scarlet runner beans paired with crisp greens, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber slices. The citrus dressing made from lemon juice, olive oil, and a hint of honey gives a zesty touch that complements the earthy flavor of the beans. This dish is just perfect as a light lunch or as an accompaniment to your main meal.

Dish 2 Creamy scarlet bean soup A warm bowl of creamy scarlet bean soup is all the comfort you need on any day. The beans, cooked with onions, garlic, carrots, and vegetable broth until tender, are blended into a smooth consistency. A splash of coconut milk adds creaminess without overpowering the natural taste of the beans.

Dish 3 Scarlet bean stir-fry with vegetables For those who love quick meals loaded with nutrients, give this stir-fry a go with scarlet runner beans and bell peppers, broccoli florets, and snap peas. Tossed in soy sauce and sesame oil for extra flavor depth, it's an effortless way to get in more veggies into your diet while relishing something delightfully satisfying.

Dish 4 Baked scarlet bean patties These baked patties make for an excellent vegetarian option at any gathering or family dinner table. Mashed scarlet runner beans mixed together with breadcrumbs form patties seasoned lightly before being baked till golden brown perfection is achieved. Serve them up hot off the oven paired alongside fresh salad greens drizzled lightly over top using balsamic vinaigrette dressing if desired.